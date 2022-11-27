COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

A change in leadership after Republican prepare to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I think that they’re going to start out on the wrong foot,” said Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio).

Why Beatty said she’s still optimistic that lawmakers will still be able to work together for the American people.

Ohio’s Republican-controlled legislature is working on a bill that would mean big changes for the Ohio Board of Education.

“It seems suspicious that, all of a sudden, now they have this plan,” said Democrat Theresa Fedor, a newly elected member of the board who said the move is another example of extremism at the Ohio Statehouse.

Changes to Ohio’s elections could be coming as soon as next month. Lawmakers are considering several proposals, with opponents saying the moves are bad government.

Republican strategist Bob Clegg and Democratic strategist Greg Haas join the roundtable to discuss lame-duck lawmaking and the long-awaited U.S. Supreme Court decision on former president Donald Trump’s taxes.