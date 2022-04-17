COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Politics and religion are intertwined in America, and on the holiest day on the calendar for Christians, a new bishop prepares to lead more than 100 parishes across central Ohio.



“Do we need to build more churches, schools?” asks Columbus diocese bishop-elect Earl Fernandes. “How are we going to reform these individuals?”



Fernandes addresses the challenges the church has faced and the challenges ahead.



“We really have to ask what does it mean to be a community today,” he said.

Keeping Ohio efficient, effective, and transparent is the goal of the state auditor.



Taylor Sappington wants to be the first Democrat elected state auditor in more than 30 years while current auditor Keith Faber is asking for four more years in office.