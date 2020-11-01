The Spectrum: Candidates on why you should vote for them

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* It’s Election Week in Ohio and across the country.

But before you head to the polling booth, hear from more than a dozen candidates running for Congress and for the Ohio Statehouse one final time about what they want you to know about them.

*Will it be four more years of President Donald Trump or will former Vice President Joe Biden make it back to the White House?

Our all-star roundtable, featuring Republican strategist Bob Clegg and Democrat strategist Sandy Theis, break down the presidential race as well as some key races in the Senate and the Ohio Supreme Court.

