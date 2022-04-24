COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

You rarely see them in commercials or interviews, but these elected leaders hold enormous power in Ohio.



Ohio Supreme Court justices and judicial candidates sit down to discuss the hotly-contested races at the state’s highest court.

This week, there was a Democratic duel for the state’s top seat days before Election Day.



“Cincinnati is the only city in Ohio to make a comeback, and that’s what the rest of the state needs,” said Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Cranley.



Two former mayors face off in search of their party’s nomination.



“We see in other states when they run women for leadership roles, we do better with women voters,” said Nan Whaley, also running for the Democratic nomination for governor.

This week on the roundtable, President and CEO of Innovation Ohio Desiree Tims and Republican strategist Bob Clegg talk about Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, with both the Republican and Democratic contests experiencing major developments over the past week.