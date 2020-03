Early voting for the March 17, 2020 Ohio Primary Election begins on February 19. Check out our guide for information on how to vote and find your sample ballot.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s 12th Congressional District was one of the most talked-about elections two years ago, with Representative Troy Balderson winning a narrow special election and the general election just months later.

And this year, he’s facing even more challengers.

Republican Tim Day, a veteran of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, is issuing a primary challenge this month.

Meanwhile, Alaina Shearer is a Democrat and businesswoman looking to get the party’s nomination for a run in November.