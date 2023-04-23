COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Republicans in Washington said they’ll raise the debt ceiling in exchange for budget cuts and policy rollbacks.

“Let’s also come together as Democrats and Republicans to put the country on a more sustainable pathway,” said Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance.

Hear what spending Vance said needs to be reined in.

Another Ohio Republican has entered the race for U.S. Senate

“I’m going to work really hard to earn every single voter in Ohio,” said Bernie Moreno, a Cleveland-area businessman who is seeking the Republican nomination to face Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.

David Chikvaidze, the chief of staff to the U.N. Secretary General, has seen a lot in his 36 years of diplomacy.

“The stuff that I see happening now, it just gives me reason to be slightly concerned,” he said.

Hear why Chikvaidze believes the United States will come out of its current problems stronger than before.

Is the new ad about the proposed abortion amendment deceptive or spot on? Republican strategist and Ohio Right to Life President Mike Gonidakis and former Democratic state senator Lou Gentile join the all-star roundtable to discuss the ad.

You can read the full text of the proposed amendment below.