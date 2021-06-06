The Spectrum: Brown stumps for Biden’s infrastructure plan

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown campaigns for the massive Biden infrastructure plan.

In NBC 4’s exclusive interview, Brown says why Democrats believe it must include broadband and child care.

Brown also says why the Ohio state legislature is “doing something stupid” with the state budget.

An Ohio lawmaker ramps up the rhetoric, comparing COVID-19 vaccine efforts to the Holocaust. Hear the reaction from the Anti-Defamation League.