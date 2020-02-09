THE SPECTRUM: Brown, Stivers not surprised by Senate’s impeachment vote

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and central Ohio Republican Congressman Steve Stivers both said this week they not surprised by the president’s acquittal.

Members of Congress invite guests to Capitol Hill for the State of the Union address.

For Stivers, it was Vietnam veteran Walter Parker, helping to promote the PAWS Program that provides service dogs to vets with disabilities, like Parker’s PTSD.

“What this dog has done for me is given me my life back,” Parker said. “A life better than I’d never thought I’d see.”

Brown welcomed former Lordstown autoworker Dave Green, forced to move to Indiana after GM closed its Ohio plant.

“It’s been difficult for a lot of people and I hope the president would recognize that things aren’t great,” Green said.

And that’s the message Democrats will advance during this election year — their claim that despite low unemployment and a surging stock market, things aren’t great for workers and farmers, and there’s a risk for anyone relying on social security.

“I think people in central Ohio feel a betrayal,” Brown said. “This was a president who said he would stand strong for social security and Medicaid and yet just a week ago, if he gets a second term, he’s going to make cuts to pay for tax cuts for the richest people in America. I hope the president will make some commitments and I hope he would offer some apologies for dragging the country through this whole episode of impeachment.”

The GOP faults Democrats for launching impeachment, even though Republicans like Sen. Rob Portman and Stivers said the president was in the wrong.

“Impeachment is about high crimes and misdemeanors,” Stivers said. “Did the president do something inappropriate? Yes. I’ve said that for months and months. He acted inappropriately on that phone call, but it does not rise to the level of impeachment for me and many other people. This is the first real impeachment we’ve had that hasn’t been bipartisan at all.”

Republican Mitt Romney did vote to convict the president, but within hours at the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump claimed total vindication, and blasted his critics. No one expects the rhetoric to stop.

“During an election year, usually not a lot gets done,” Stivers said. “But the things that can get done are the things that are so important and so bipartisan. Issues like infrastructure, rural broadband, and helping our veterans, I think, are those kinds of issues. I hope those are the things that the president focuses on because those are the only things that have a shot a getting done. Do I know if they can get done? No, but I know they’re the only kinds of things that can get done. They’re things I’m going to focus every ounce of my energy on to try and make a difference for the American people.”

“I see the divisions every day, whether I’m in Columbus or Zanesville or Mansfield,” Brown said. “I’m hopeful that the president will take some leadership and try to bring people together. One way to bring people together is to apologize. The president has never apologized for anything in his life, it seems. You try to find a way to bring people together because it’s so divided. I think the division, in the end, is going to cost the president his re-election because it’s pretty clear that most Americans thought there should have been witnesses in the trial, most Americans want him removed, most Americans have a negative view of the president.”