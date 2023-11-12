COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Tuesday’s election saw major wins for progressive policies in the Buckeye State, with Ohioans voting to protect abortion access and to legalize recreational marijuana.

Now, what to expect before the measures can go into full effect.

The Ohio House’s most powerful Democrat said she expects Republican leaders to attempt to thwart the will of the people.

“I think the backlash will be severe,” House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) said. “If they do that, it will anger voters.”



Are Tuesday’s election results a glimpse of what 2024 could look like?

“The elections take care of themselves, when you, when you’re in fighting for, fighting against special interests, fighting for people,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), who is up for reelection next November.



Republican strategists Matt Dole and Terry Casey and Democratic strategist Lou Gentile and former Democratic Congressional candidate Morgan Harper all join a special roundtable to break down Tuesday’s election results and what they mean for Ohio going forward.

