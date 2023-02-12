COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

“Here is my report, because the soul of this nation is strong,” said President Joe Biden during this week’s State of the Union address. “The state of the union is strong.”

His second, Biden’s address highlighted his achievements and urged bipartisanship, all while rebuking Republicans in the divided Congress.

“Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage,” he said.

Both Democrat and Republican lawmakers from Ohio said there are parts of the Biden agenda where they can work across the aisle and find common ground.

Lawmakers at the Ohio Statehouse begin work on Gov. Mike DeWine’s multi-billion-dollar budget proposal that some said will transform Ohio’s education system.

“Everybody in that room agrees that education is a top priority in this state,” said Rep. Jay Edwards (R-District 94).

The changes that could be coming to school districts and higher education institutions in Ohio.

On the all-star roundtable, Republican strategist Bob Clegg and Democratic strategist Joe Rettof discuss the State of the Union address and what was behind the combative moments in the president’s speech.