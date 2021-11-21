COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* A closer look at the trillion-dollar deal that promises to fix crumbling roads and bridges you find on your drive to work.

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, who led the bipartisan infrastructure effort in the Senate, and Vice President Kamala Harris sound off on the Biden administration’s plan.

* Several central Ohio cities will be getting a new representative in Congress in the next election as the controversial Congressional redistricting process comes to a close.

* Republican strategist Mehek Cooke and Innovation Ohio President and CEO Desiree Tims take a look at the infrastructure bill as well as what comes next on President Joe Biden’s economic agenda.