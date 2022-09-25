COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Even a quiet week in Washington can have major rumblings as the capitol city reacts to President Joe Biden’s comments that he’s not sure he’ll see re-election in two years.

“I make it a practice never to tell other politicians what they should do with their lives,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)

Changes could be coming to Ohio classrooms as the state’s board of education weighs what to do with Title IX changes, with concerned citizens sounding off.

“I can’t be a whole human without the state board of education respecting my transgender identity,” said Parker Parker, who opposes the resolution.

“You must boldly declare Ohio’s autonomy by voting yes on the resolution,” said Cathy Pultz.

At the all-star roundtable, Republican strategist Ryan Stubenrauch and President and CEO of Innovation Ohio Desiree Tims discuss Biden’s future after he casts doubt on his decision to run for re-election.