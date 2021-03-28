THE SPECTRUM: Biden visits Columbus; Holy Week during COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:
- President Joe Biden makes his first visit back to the Buckeye State since winning the Oval Office, touting the American Rescue Plan and marking the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.
- Congresswoman Joyce Beatty was one of the few allowed to be with the president during that visit. She gives her take on Biden’s first two months in office.
- Holy Week is upon us, but celebrations at churches continue to look different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Central Ohio’s bishop offers his thoughts on this year’s Easter celebrations.
- In the all-star roundtable, Republican strategist Mike Gonidakis and Democratic strategist Derrick Clay offer their thoughts on Biden’s visit to Ohio, the crisis on the southern border, and why Ohio Republicans are stripping power from their own governor.