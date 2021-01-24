THE SPECTRUM: Biden takes over the White House; challengers start work to unseat DeWine

The Spectrum

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* From insurrection to inauguration: President Joe Biden’s first few days back in the White House, and former President Donald Trump’s lasting legacy.

* Gov. Mike DeWine, criticized from both the left and the right during his first two years in office, is already expecting challengers in his reelection race, should he decide to seek a second term.

Meet the men laying the groundwork to challenge DeWine in 2022.

* Ohio Democrats have been runners-up as of late. Now, new Democratic Party Chairwoman Liz Walters shares what needs to be done to put the party back on top.

* After a historic week and change in leadership at the White House, the all-star roundtable of Democratic strategist Derrick Clay and Republican strategist Ryan Stubenrauch look at how Biden has done in his first five days, and what the legacy of the Trump administration could look like.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools