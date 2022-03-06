COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

President Joe Biden, delivering his first State of the Union address this week, putting Ohio in the spotlight.



“As Sherrod Brown says, it’s time to bury the label ‘rust belt,’” the president said.



But the speech comes as the president’s approval rating continues to drop, with critics attacking him on his foreign policy.



“What are my colleagues on the other side doing about helping America?” Democratic Congresswoman Joyce Beatty said.

New polling from NBC4, The Hill, and Emerson College offers new insight into Ohio’s Senate and Governor races, with some surprising results.



“Mike DeWine has a real problem in Ohio among Republicans,” said gubernatorial candidate Jim Renacci.

Republican strategist Terry Casey and Democratic strategist Dale Butland join the all-star roundtable to take a look at poll results and what they mean for Ohio’s statewide races.