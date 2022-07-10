COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

President Joe Biden paid a visit to the Buckeye State, rallying blue-collar support and talking up the economy and jobs.



“When the middle class does well, everyone does well,” Biden said.

This same week, the Biden administration is taking on the issue of gun violence again after a violent holiday weekend.



“There is no reason that we have weapons of war on the streets of America,” said Vice-President Kamala Harris.

Early voting in Ohio’s second primary of 2022 is underway, with two Democrats going head-to-head, with the winner walking into the Ohio Statehouse.



“We’re building a better Ohio for all of us,” said State Rep. Dontavius Jarrells, currently serving his first term in Ohio’s 25th House District.



“I’m going to step up,” said his primary opponent, Carolyn Harding. “I’m a strong woman.”

At the roundtable, Republican strategist Bob Clegg and Democratic strategist Brian Rothenberg take a look at Biden’s efforts to connect with unions while Democrats on the ballot don’t apparently want to connect with him.