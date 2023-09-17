COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

“These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction, and corruption,” Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-California) said.

“Nothing more than a partisan political stunt because there’s no evidence of wrongdoing,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) said.

Hear why Republicans said both investigations have merit while Democrats said they’re a waste of taxpayer resources.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission is facing a tight deadline to draw new legislative maps for General Assembly races. Hear how squabbling within the Republican Party could derail the process.

Fracking rigs could soon be coming to an Ohio state park near you. Learn why two of Ohio’s former first ladies are speaking out against drilling under public lands.

This week, United Auto Workers hit the picket lines against the big three automakers in the United States. Republican strategist Terry Casey and Democratic strategist Brian Rothenberg join the roundtable to discuss what this could mean for Ohio.