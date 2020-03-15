THE SPECTRUM: Biden hopes to ride “Joe-mentum” through Ohio primary

Early voting for the March 17, 2020 Ohio Primary Election begins on February 19. Check out our guide for information on how to vote and find your sample ballot.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s officially Election week in Ohio, and as you get ready to head to the polls, we are getting you prepared to cast your ballot on Tuesday.

Local issues will be decided, and candidates will move forward to the general election in November, but all eyes are on two democrats at the top of the ballot.

Former Vice President Joe Biden continues riding his “Joe-mentum” from big wins in the last two weeks, and another strong showing in Ohio and three other states voting Tuesday could lock up the Democratic presidential nomination.

Colleen Marshall spoke with Biden one-on-one this week in an exclusive interview before an event in Columbus.