THE SPECTRUM: Battelle addresses mask sterilization concerns; Senators on how Washington should help citizens

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum, a look at N-95 mask cleaning, Ohio’s senators on how Washington will help America during the continuing pandemic, and remembering one of Ohio’s heroes.

The leader of Battelle is responding to new criticism surrounding his non-profit’s mask-cleaning machine as top health officials look for new ways to innovate during the coronavirus crisis.

There was a bit of a dust up for the Columbus-based non-profit laboratory.

The research institute made headlines when it rolled out equipment that can sterilize scarce personal protection equipment so it can be re-used by medical professionals on the front line.

Mid-week, an NBC digital report claimed there were cost over runs on the project, and instead of costing $60 million, the price ballooned to more than $400 million.

However, Battelle CEO Lewis Von Thaer said there are actually two contracts with the U.S. government for the sterilization.

Also:

What will Washington’s next step be to help Americans suffering from the economic and health burdens? Ohio’s Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown sound off.

A farewell to one of the most beloved Ohioans with a look back at the life of Annie Glenn and her many accomplishments.

