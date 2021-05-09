The Spectrum: Balderson visits the southern border; Whaley on governor’s race

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* Another Ohio Republican is back from a southern border tour.

Congressman Troy Balderson talks why what happens thousands of miles away has such an impact here in Ohio.

* A top Democrat said she’s fighting special interest groups at the statehouse. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley talks about her campaign to challenge Gov. Mike DeWine.

* This week’s all-star roundtable featuring Republican strategist Mike Gonidakis and former Ohio Democratic Party chairman David Pepper discuss the censuring of Republicans who voted in favor of Donald Trump’s impeachment.

