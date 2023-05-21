COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

The Ohio Ballot Board greenlights language for a proposed amendment that would make it harder to change the state’s constitution.

“There will be a great civics conversation over the next few weeks in this state,” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Hear why not every member of the board thinks voters will have a clear picture of what’s at stake.

The Ohio Chamber of Commerce is drawing backlash for its support of SJR2.

“It’s a horrible disservice to the employees of those companies and to the consumers,” said former Ohio lawmaker Mike Curtain.

Steve Stivers, the chamber’s president and CEO, said the resolution is not about reproductive rights for businesses.

“Don’t conflate August with November,” Stivers said. “There’s two different elections, two different issues.”

The first students of the Columbus Promise program have graduated college debt free.

“The idea of the Columbus Promise was, ‘Let’s do something that will be beneficial to every single home,’” Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin said.

Democratic strategist Greg Haas and Republican strategist Matt Dole join the roundtable to discuss what some said is questionable language on the August ballot and the backlash the Ohio Chamber of Commerce is facing for its stance on the August election.

