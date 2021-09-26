THE SPECTRUM: Another Republican on his run for U.S. Senate; infrastructure battle continues

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Another Republican is in the hunt for the U.S. Senate, and Ohio State Sen. Matt Dolan said he’s different than the other candidates already in the field.

“I may not be the loudest or the harshest, but I get things done,” Dolan said.

The longtime lawmaker talks about why his conservative background makes him a top contender to replace Rob Portman on Capitol Hill.

Current Senators are working on getting their massive infrastructure bill onto President Joe Biden’s desk, but holdout Democrats are keeping it from moving forward.

Sen. Sherrod Brown said his party needs to get in line.

“This build back better is good for jobs, good for the economy, good for their families,” Brown said.