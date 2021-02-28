THE SPECTRUM: Another Republican eyeing Portman’s Senate seat; Ohio’s Senators address pandemic, security

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* He’s the voice of Appalachian Ohio in Washington, D.C., but Congressman Bill Johnson is among several Republicans considering a change to represent all of Ohio as a senator.

* Both of the state’s current senators kept busy this week, taking on concerns over the pandemic and national security.

* State lawmakers are eying a bill that would crack down on racially charged 911 calls.

* This week’s all-star roundtable, Republican strategist Mehek Cooke and former chief of staff for the Ohio House Democrats Keary McCarthy, take a deep dive into the Democrats’ COVID-19 relief plan – what’s in it and what’s next.