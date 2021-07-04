The Spectrum: Another Republican enters Senate race; the opioid crisis in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* Another Republican has entered the crowded race for the Senate. Author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance discusses what sets him apart and why he’s ready to fill Rob Portman’s seat on Capitol Hill.

* The opioid crisis continues to be a growing problem in Ohio. State Attorney General David Yost talks about why the pandemic put such a strain on those in recovery and why Ohio is the epicenter of the epidemic.

* Two powerful women in Washington on the struggles they’ve faced getting into office and the challenges they continue to face.

* On the roundtable, Republican strategist Bob Clegg and former Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper discuss what they like and don’t like in the state budget passed this week.