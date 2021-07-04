The Spectrum: Another Republican enters Senate race; the opioid crisis in Ohio

The Spectrum

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* Another Republican has entered the crowded race for the Senate. Author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance discusses what sets him apart and why he’s ready to fill Rob Portman’s seat on Capitol Hill.

* The opioid crisis continues to be a growing problem in Ohio. State Attorney General David Yost talks about why the pandemic put such a strain on those in recovery and why Ohio is the epicenter of the epidemic.

* Two powerful women in Washington on the struggles they’ve faced getting into office and the challenges they continue to face.

* On the roundtable, Republican strategist Bob Clegg and former Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper discuss what they like and don’t like in the state budget passed this week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

The Spectrum July 4, 2021

Coronavirus in Ohio update: State reports 201 new cases Saturday

NBC4 Today Forecast: July 4, 2021

Safety first with fireworks this Independence Day

Man dies in motorcycle crash in Perry County

Dublin celebrates Fourth of July as pandemic guidelines come to an end

More Local News