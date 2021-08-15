The Spectrum: Another Democratic mayor enters Ohio’s governors race; sexism charges in GOP race for Senate

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

“We need a comeback and we deserve a governor that’s led a comeback.”

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said he’s the “comeback kid,” and that’s why you should put him in the governor’s office.

Senate candidate Jane Timken said she’s the victim of sexism from fellow Republican Mike Gibbons, who appeared on this program last week.

“Look, this was a bipartisan deal, a compromise which means, by definition, nobody got everything they wanted.”

The bipartisan infrastructure deal hammers out in the Senate and praised by the Biden administration faces a bumpy road in the House. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg discusses why he’s not worried.