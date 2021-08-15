The Spectrum: Another Democratic mayor enters Ohio’s governors race; sexism charges in GOP race for Senate

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

  • “We need a comeback and we deserve a governor that’s led a comeback.”

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said he’s the “comeback kid,” and that’s why you should put him in the governor’s office.

  • “Look, this was a bipartisan deal, a compromise which means, by definition, nobody got everything they wanted.”

The bipartisan infrastructure deal hammers out in the Senate and praised by the Biden administration faces a bumpy road in the House. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg discusses why he’s not worried.

  • At the roundtable, Republican strategist Mike Gonidakis and Democratic strategist Morgan Harper discuss the bipartisan infrastructure deal and the resignation of Democratic New York Governor Chris Cuomo.

