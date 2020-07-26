THE SPECTRUM: Alleged statehouse corruption; previewing local elections

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* One of the biggest public corruption scandals in Ohio’s history was uncovered this week.

Bombshell allegations coming from the statehouse this week as federal prosecutors arrest Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others in an alleged bribery and corruption scandal.

The five men were linked to $60 million in payments, given to pass and uphold a bill that funneled $1.5 billion to two failing nuclear power plants.

It’s the largest public corruption scandal to ever come to light here in Ohio.

* Hours after the arrest, Colleen Marshall caught up with the GOP leader on the other side of the statehouse – Senate President Larry Obhof.

He described his relationship with householder as contentious and said the federal indictments were “shocking.”

“When you take your oath of office, you don’t swear allegiance to interest groups,” Obhof said. “You don’t swear your allegiance to your own personal interests. You are here to represent almost 12 million people across Ohio. There is a public trust involved in that and when you violate the public trust, frankly, you shouldn’t be here anymore.”

Obhof is among the Ohio lawmakers wanting Householder out, and wanting to distance themselves from the growing scandal.

* There are now exactly 100 days until the November election, so The Spectrum is beginning to look at some of the races that could reshape the Ohio statehouse.

Franklin County is trending blue after Democrats flipped three house districts in 2018.

That includes seats representing Dublin and Hilliard, and those cities also sit in the Senate’s 16th district, a Republican stronghold for 35 years running.

Marshall spoke with incumbent Republican Stephanie Kunze, and her challenger, Democrat Crystal Lett, about their goals as Election Day nears.

(Full disclosure: Anchor Colleen Marshall lives in the 16th Senate district, so Kunze is her current state Senator, while Crystal Lett is her son’s sister-in-law.)

* This week, former Democratic candidate for Congress Morgan Harper and Republican strategist Mark Weaver offer their views of the alleged corruption and bribery at the statehouse.