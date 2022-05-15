COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Voting rights activists said Ohio’s redistricting commission cannot get it right, despite the will of the people and the orders of the Ohio Supreme Court.



Now, abortion rights activists brace for the possible end of Roe v. Wade.



“It’s a slippery slope,” said Iris Harvey with Planned Parenthood.



Pro-life activists are also preparing, but to declare victory.



“We’ve had conversations with Gov. DeWine, leaders with both the House and Senate and we believe we could get it done,” said Mike Gonidakis, president of Ohio Right to Life.

The author of a new book claims statehouses across the country are becoming a laboratory for autocracy.



“They are using their unaccountable power in the Ohio Statehouse to attack democracy itself,” said David Pepper, author of the book The Laboratories of Autocracy and a former chairperson for the Ohio Democratic Party.

Richard Cordray joins The Spectrum to discuss student loan forgiveness. The former Ohio attorney general now heads up the Federal Student Loan Program.



“I generally agree with the point that you take out a loan, you pay it back,” Cordray said. “That’s the promise you make.”

On the round table, Republican strategist Terry Casey and Democratic strategist Dale Butland discuss student loan relief, Ohio redistricting, and the apparently pending fate of Roe v. Wade.