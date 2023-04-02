COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

The battle to get the abortion issue on the ballot is heating up, with an anti-abortion group suing the Ohio ballot board and another rolling out a series of ads against the proposed amendment.

“They would like to do, I think, whatever they can to frustrate this effort,” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Hear why LaRose said the ballot board did its job and what exactly the ballot language says.

The proposed constitutional amendment, as approved by the Ohio ballot board, can be read below.

There are lots of questions, and swift reaction, after former President Donald Trump was indicted on 30 charges Thursday. Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Eugene Robinson offers his thoughts.

“How do you arraign a former president,” Robinson said. “Do you fingerprint a former president? Do you read him his rights?”

There is a renewed push to abolish the death penalty in Ohio

“No man or woman has the authority to determine who lives or who dies,” said state Sen. Michelle Reynolds (R-District 3).

“It’s our belief that we, as a society, must be better than our worst criminals and better than our flawed justice system,” said state Sen. Nickie Antonio (D-District 23).

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle said now is the time for change after more than a decade of debate.

What will it take to get the abortion issue on Ohio ballots this November? Republican strategist Bob Clegg and Democratic strategist Dale Butland join the round table to weigh in.