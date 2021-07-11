The Spectrum: A major investment for Columbus’ infrastructure; District 15 race underway

COLUMUBS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:
- A major infrastructure investment in Ohio’s Capital City.
Congresswoman Joyce Beatty talks about her efforts to secure millions to fix Columbus roads and bridges, to make policing better for all, and to change the faces on your money.
- Voting has begun to fill the seat left in Congress by Steve Stivers. This morning, meet more candidates looking for their tickets to the Capitol as the District 15 special election nears.
- At the roundtable, former chief of staff for the Ohio House Democrats Keary McCarthy and Republican strategist Jordan Ohler takes a deeper look at the 15th Congressional District race and how Ohio is on the front lines of the southern border crisis.