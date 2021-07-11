The Spectrum: A major investment for Columbus’ infrastructure; District 15 race underway

The Spectrum

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMUBS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

  • A major infrastructure investment in Ohio’s Capital City.

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty talks about her efforts to secure millions to fix Columbus roads and bridges, to make policing better for all, and to change the faces on your money.

  • Voting has begun to fill the seat left in Congress by Steve Stivers. This morning, meet more candidates looking for their tickets to the Capitol as the District 15 special election nears.      
  • At the roundtable, former chief of staff for the Ohio House Democrats Keary McCarthy and Republican strategist Jordan Ohler takes a deeper look at the 15th Congressional District race and how Ohio is on the front lines of the southern border crisis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

The Spectrum 7/11/2021

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 299 new cases, 20 hospitalizations

NBC4 meteorologist Ben Gelber celebrates 41 years on Columbus airwaves

NBC4's Ben Gelber celebrates 41 years on the air

Liz McGiffin 9 a.m. Weather Update

Cleveland funeral home offers Kivlenieks prayer cards for anyone who would like one

More Local News