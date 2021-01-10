The Spectrum: A dark day at the nation’s Capitol; new leadership on the way for Ohio’s Democrats

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* America’s dark day. An angry mob crashed into the Capitol Building as President Donald Trump falsely claims victory in November’s election.

Hear from the Ohio lawmakers who lived through the Capitol riots.

* Outspoken former Ohio Gov. John Kasich lost friends and the support of his party for taking a stand against Trump. Now, Kasich says he’s reluctant to say, “I told you so.”

* The Ohio Democratic Party is searching for new leadership. With a vote scheduled for Friday, hear from those candidates seeking to lead the party, and why they all say change is needed.

