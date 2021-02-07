THE SPECTRUM: A Congress divided; DeWine’s aggressive COVID-19 relief plan

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* A divided Congress, battling over a QAnon believer and the price tag for COVID-19 relief.

Senator Sherrod Brown discusses how Democrats want to end the pandemic and revive the economy, and Republican Party Chairperson Jane Timken on the GOP’s response.

* Gov. Mike DeWine rolls out an aggressive billion-dollar plan for COVID relief in Ohio. What the governor proposes in his budget to help get the state back on track.

* Republican strategist Mike Gonidakis and former Democratic state senator Lou Gentile join the all-star roundtable to discuss the governor’s proposal and what to watch for as the second Trump impeachment trial gets started this week.