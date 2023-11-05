COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

In two days, Ohioans will decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana, but the proposal is dividing business leaders.

“We would never want to support growing the economy at the expense of people’s health and safety,” Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said.

“Instead of, you know, people using it illegally, they can provide tax revenue to the state,” Jim Hagedorn, president and CEO of ScottsMiracle-Gro, said.

Hear the concerns the Ohio Chamber of Commerce has about Issue 2, and why a major Ohio-based company finds those worries unfounded.

“I think the legislature will be very busy after Nov. 7,” Ohio Speaker of the House Jason Stephens said.

Gov. Mike DeWine is urging the state’s lawmakers to amend the state’s Heartbeat Law as he campaigns against Issue 1, the Reproductive Freedom Amendment. But is the Republican-controlled General Assembly willing to find a middle ground on abortion?

“Some of the communities we serve, like here on the west side and in Franklinton, the life expectancy is up to 12 years less than the state average,” Tracy Cloud, CEO of Lower Lights Health Center, said.

How a Columbus-based company is increasing access to health specialists for vulnerable communities.

At the all-star roundtable, Innovation Ohio President and CEO Desiree Tims and Ohio Right to Life President Mike Gonidakis discuss Ohio’s Issue 1 campaign and what they want voters to know before casting their ballots.

Follow NBC4’s The Spectrum on Twitter for the latest political news you need to know.