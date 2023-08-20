COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose put himself out as the face of the state’s Issue 1 election, which saw the issue fall in defeat by a wide margin.

“It’s better to fight and lose than never fight at all, when it’s a worthwhile cause,” LaRose said.

LaRose has a message for voters as he seeks the Republican nomination in the 2024 U.S. Senate race.

“I’ve demonstrated that I’m going to fight for their values and Ohioans recognize that,” he said.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther traveled to the White House for an event celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act. The White House touts the law as a historic success, but Republicans give it a failing grade due to its energy provisions.

Hear from the mayor on why Columbus residents should give the act high marks.

A Columbus police officer learns what it’s like to be on the other side of the crime scene tape.

“When I would see yellow tape, I would just have panic attacks,” police officer Myisha Fulton said.

Hear, in her own words, what tragedy prompted Fulton to use the worst moment of her life to help save others.

Donald Trump has been indicted for a fourth time.

“This new indictment in Georgia alleges a much broader conspiracy,” The Hill reporter Zach Schonfeld said.

Schonfeld, who is covering the cases against the former president, explains why the newest set of charges is different.

