Sec. of State Frank LaRose explains election security directive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sunday is the final day of the Ohio State Fair and Ohio’s election leader used the two-week festivities to familiarize voters with new voting technology.

Ohio’s Secretary of State Frank LaRose let all fair attendees young and old cast their votes for their favorite thing at the fair, from the butter cow and rides to fried foods and more. The ballot was a chance for voters to become familiar with the new voting machine that voters will be using in the upcoming general election.

With predictions that Russia will try very hard to interfere with the U.S. elections again, LaRose said Ohio is at the forefront of election security and his office issued a new directive.

“It involves a number of things from the hardware side, such as making sure we have intrusion detectors at every county Board of Elections. It’s sort of the burglar alarm so that we know if an entity is trying to inject malicious code, for example, into the server,” LaRose explained. “But there is also the human side of it, such as training our Board of Elections staff on setting secure passwords, making sure we know how to spot a phishing attack.”

LaRose also said all staff members and vendors will undergo background checks.

The directive has caught the attention of other secretaries of state around the country. Some have reached out to LaRose’s office to ask for a copy of it so they can use it as an example of how their offices should go about stepping up security measures.