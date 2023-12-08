COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week on “The Spectrum,” host Colleen Marshall and guests will explore crucial developments shaping central Ohio.

As the race for Franklin County Prosecutor unfolds, one candidate will share his transformative visions for the office.

The program will also delve into a breakdown of the state’s recreational marijuana law, with what is now legal and what changes lawmakers have introduced to navigate this new terrain. “The Spectrum” will guide viewers through the intricate details of the latest shifts in marijuana legislation.

Additionally, after years of anticipation, the dream of an Amtrak expansion in Ohio inches closer to reality. Senator Sherrod Brown sheds light on why this moment is distinct from past discussions, and we explore the potential routes under consideration by the Federal Railroad Administration.

Watch NBC4’s “The Spectrum,” the longest-running political show in central Ohio on Sunday at 10 a.m. on NBC4, followed by Kristen Welker and “Meet the Press” at 10:30 a.m.