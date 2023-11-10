COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday’s edition of NBC4’s “The Spectrum,” host Colleen Marshall and guests will delve into the implications of the landmark November 7 election wins for protecting abortion access and legalizing recreational marijuana.

Ohioans have ushered in a new era of progressive policies. However, there are questions about what is next for Ohioans and what impact these decisions may have on the state’s political landscape.

House Minority Leader Allison Russo, a staunch advocate for reproductive rights, believes Republican leaders will attempt to change the abortion amendment and discusses the potential political showdown that could ensue.

“I think the backlash will be severe,” said Russo. “If they do that, it will anger voters.”

Additionally, viewers will hear from Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown about what the 2024 political landscape might resemble in the wake of these elections. These changes are not isolated to Ohio and could have a ripple effect, especially in the U.S. Senate race.

The episode will also feature an extended roundtable discussion with four strategists, two from each side of the political spectrum, discussing the implications of Issues 1 and 2 and what comes next. The panel includes Morgan Harper, Former Democratic Congressional Candidate; Lou Gentile, Democratic Strategist; Matt Dole, Republican Strategist and Terry Casey, Republican Strategist.

Watch this in-depth analysis on NBC4’s “The Spectrum,” the longest-running political show in central Ohio, Sunday at 10 a.m. on NBC4, followed by Kristen Welker and “Meet the Press” at 10:30 a.m.