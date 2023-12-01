COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week on The Spectrum, host Colleen Marshall and guests will cover issues in Ohio’s legislative landscape.

First, a bill that would close the loophole for spousal rape has passed in the Ohio House, but advocates for sexual abuse survivors say the fight to end the exception is far from over.

Plus, Issues 1 and 2 will take effect next week, but there are still lingering questions about what exactly will be legal and advocates pushing for more support.

Also, for the State’s 1.5 million unpaid family caregivers, what they would like to see lawmakers do to help Ohioans age safely at home.

Watch NBC4’s “The Spectrum,” the longest-running political show in central Ohio, Sunday at 10 a.m. on NBC4, followed by Kristen Welker and “Meet the Press” at 10:30 a.m.