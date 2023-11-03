COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sunday on NBC4’s “The Spectrum,” host Colleen Marshall will cover issues on the Nov. 7 ballot and profile a Columbus-based company that is working to increase access to specialized health care.

Ohioans will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana on Tuesday and the proposal is dividing business leaders. Steve Stivers, President & CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, is against the issue.

“We would never want to support growing the economy at the expense of people’s health and safety,” said Stivers.

But, Jim Hagedorn, president & CEO, of Scotts Miracle-Gro believes those worries are unfounded.

“Instead of, you know, people using it illegally, they can provide tax revenue to the state,” Hagedorn said.

Plus, an OBGYN will debunk some claims about the reproductive freedom amendment. He’ll share what he wants voters to know before they cast their ballots. And hear from lawmakers who say the abortion debate won’t end on election night.

Watch “The Spectrum,” the long-running political show in central Ohio, at 10 a.m. Sunday on NBC4, followed by Kristen Welker and “Meet the Press” at 10:30 a.m.