JD Vance says economic experts, small businesses should be part of pandemic discussions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Rising COVID case numbers and stagnant vaccination rates are not just overwhelming the healthcare system, they are dominating the conversations on the campaign trail.

Both political parties are responding to the surge in Delta variant cases.

The Biden administration made vaccinations — or testing — mandatory for federal workers.

Governor DeWine says he favors mandatory masks for Ohio school children, but the Republican-controlled legislature would block that, even though Ohio medical leaders favor it.

And Republican US Senate candidate J.D. Vance told Colleen Marshall this week, he believes public health officials don’t have all the answers.

“The guidance of public health experts, while important, can’t be the only thing we care about, and can’t be the only thing we talk about.

“Public health [is] only one consideration. But there is also the socialization of our kids, there’s economic opportunities for our people.

“There’s the viability of small business. One of the worries I have about the pandemic is we’ve let public health officials make all of the decisions,” Vance said.

Vance told Colleen that parents, economic experts, and small business owners should also weigh in on the pandemic. Although the C.D.C. emphasizes the need to follow the advice of medical experts.

