Central Ohio Congressmen talk about which gun restrictions they support and which ones they don’t

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) —Three weeks after mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas claimed the lives of dozens of people, there is no sign that demands for lawmakers to “do something” will go away anytime soon.

Although lawmakers are feeling the pressure to act, there is also predicted resistance, and some insist that background check revisions will change nothing. Ohio Congressmen Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Cleveland) and Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Columbus) spoke with NBC4’s Colleen Marshall, and both say they are shocked and grieving for the people of Dayton.

Right now, Brown is thinking about other ways to combat gun violence and joined the movement calling for retail giant Walmart to stop selling guns and ammunition this past week.

The day of the Dayton shooting, Brown also asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to call the Senate back into session to act. Brown said there should be background checks, not only at gun stores but also at gun shows.

On the other hand, Stivers believes so-called “red flag” laws are more effective and is backing Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s call for a red flag law for the state. It would be a type of warning system that would allow a judge to order firearms to be removed from someone deemed to be a danger to himself or others. Stivers said that kind of action is already working.

Brown believes red flags are not enough, claiming 90 percent of Americans support expanded background checks but that too many politicians are backed by the National Rifle Association.

You can watch Colleen’s interviews with Brown and Stivers in the video above.