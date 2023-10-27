COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sunday on NBC4’s “The Spectrum,” host Colleen Marshall and guests will discuss issues on the Nov. 7 ballot such as abortion rights and changes to the structure of Columbus city government, in addition to steps state lawmakers are taking to hold social media companies accountable. Guests include Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo and City of Columbus counsel Niyah Walters. The Spectrum is the longest-running political show in central Ohio. You can watch it at 10 a.m. Sunday on NBC4, followed by Kristen Welker and “Meet the Press” at 10:30 a.m.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction