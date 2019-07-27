1-on-1 with Gov. DeWine: Budget, Clean Air Act and his first 6 months in office

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio has a new two-year budget, along with a new plan to bail out its nuclear power plants, and Gov. Mike DeWine signed off on both.

This is the first budget for the DeWine administration, and it did not come without some squabbling. State lawmakers extended the constitutionally mandated deadline for a balanced spending plan, but they did reach an agreement last week.

DeWine stopped by the NBC4 studios to sit down with Colleen Marshall and talk about the reasons he signed both the budget and the Clean Air Act, which bails out Ohio’s nuclear power plants, as well as his first six months in office. You can watch the first part of the interview in the video above and the second part in the video below.