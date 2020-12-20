THE SPECTRUM: Bishop’s warning to celebrate Christmas safely; Ohio Statehouse’s lame-duck session

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

– It’s five days away from Christmas, but many are skipping church because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hear from a local bishop and his message about celebrating safely.

– Lawmakers were wheeling and dealing late into the week as the legislative session at the Ohio Statehouse came to a close.

Take a look back at the post-election lame-duck session.

– Many are calling it the beginning of the end of the pandemic as the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Ohio.

– Plus, Republican strategist Mike Gonidakis and ProgressOhio’s Michael McGovern join the roundtable to discuss the vaccines as well as the Electoral College casting their votes for president.

