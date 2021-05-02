The Spectrum: Biden’s first address to Congress offers big government with a big price tag

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

  • Congressman Tim Ryan, the first Democrat to announce a bid for Rob Portman’s Senate seat in 2022, talks about targeting Ohio workers, facing big money PACs, and the issues that could sway voters.
  • President Joe Biden goes big in his first address to a joint session of Congress – big government with a big price tag.
  • One week after Steve Stivers explained why he is leaving Congress, two of the men who want to claim the 15th District seat explain why they are running.
  • On the all-star roundtable, Republican strategist Clarence Mingo and former Democratic Ohio Senator Lou Gentile discuss Biden’s infrastructure plan and offer some predictions about the race for Portman’s Senate seat.

