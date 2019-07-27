The Spectrum: All-Star Roundtable dissects Mueller’s testimony

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The long-awaited testimony of former special counsel Robert Mueller before Congress came to fruition Wednesday.

Mueller took questions from lawmakers on Capitol Hill for hours regarding the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Some say his testimony backfired for the Democrats and that the public didn’t learn anything that wasn’t in the redacted version of Mueller’s report. Others say the testimony was necessary because most people won’t read the 400-page report, which Mueller made clear did not totally exonerate President Donald Trump of any wrongdoing.

Republican strategist Mike Gonidakis and Democratic strategist Dale Butland joined The Spectrum’s All-Star Roundtable to discuss Mueller’s testimony, what it means, and where we go from here. You can watch the full roundtable discussion in the video above.