The Spectrum: All-Star Roundtable discusses what, if anything, should and could be done about gun control

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pressure is mounting for lawmakers to take action on the issue of gun violence.

Republican strategist Bob Clegg and Democratic strategist Lou Gentile joined NBC4’s Colleen Marshall for The Spectrum’s All-Star Roundtable this week to discuss if the time is right to take action on gun control and if so, what exactly should and could be done?

