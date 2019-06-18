The Spectrum: All-Star Roundtable discusses Trump’s comments about accepting political dirt from foreign entities and more

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — President Donald Trump ignited a firestorm in the political world last week after making comments suggesting he would be willing to accept information on political rivals from foreign governments.

Democratic strategist Dale Butland and Republican strategist Mehek Cooke joined NBC4’s Colleen Marshall in the NBC4 Studio to discuss those comments and more in this week’s All-Star Roundtable.

“Well, first of all, it’s a crime. Under U.S. law, if you take money or anything of value from a foreign government or an agent of a foreign government for the purpose of influencing an election, that is against the law,” Butland said. “President Trump this week, in response to a hypothetical question posed to him, said he would accept dirt on his opponent that was given to him by a foreign government.”

Butland said that information is a thing of value, making it a crime.

“The law clearly states, as Dale suggested, that if you receive anything of value on a political campaign, you have a duty. You must not use it to influence our elections here in Ohio or in the U.S.,” Cooke said. “I think what’s troubling though, we as Democrats and as Republicans have used information of value. You saw that in the Clinton campaign.”

You can watch the full All-Star Roundtable discussion in the video above.