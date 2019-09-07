The Spectrum: All-Star Roundtable discusses retailers’ gun policy changes, Democratic climate change townhall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the gun violence debate to climate change, a lot of issues are front and center in the political headlines this week.

Republican strategist Ryan Stubenrauch and Democratic strategist Derrick Clay joined NBC4’s Mark Taylor for this week’s All-Star Roundtable to discuss what impact Walmart’s decision to stop selling certain ammunition and the chain and Kroger’s requests for customers to not open carry in stores will have. They also talked about the Democratic townhall on climate change and what policies could realistically be implemented.

You can watch the full roundtable discussion in the video above.

