The Spectrum: All-Star Roundtable discusses Ohio’s looming budget deadline, future of the Affordable Care Act

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With Ohio lawmakers nearing a budget deadline and the future of the Affordable Care Act in question, The Spectrum’s All-Star Roundtable had a lot to discuss this week.

Republican strategist Ryan Stubenrauch and Democratic strategist Sam Gresham of Common Cause Ohio joined NBC4’s Darleen Hill to discuss the looming budget deadline and what might be in the state budget as well as what’s next for Obamacare now that it’s in front of a federal court.

You can watch the full roundtable discussion above.