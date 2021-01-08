The Schott to transform into mass COVID vaccination spot

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Jerome Schottenstein Center at The Ohio State University is set to become a mass COVID-19 vaccination site starting Jan. 19.

Wexner Medical Center says it will use the location first to provide vaccinations to its patients who are 80-years old or older, and then to the general public.

The Center says this is in keeping with Phase 1B of Ohio’s Vaccination Program. The government guidelines include those 65-year old and older; and those living with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders.

The Medical Center says “other 1B populations will be vaccinated in the future.”

Wexner Medical Center cites “ample parking and large concourse space at a landmark building” for choosing The Schott as its mass vaccination site.

“The Schottenstein Center site will offer us the opportunity to provide vaccinations on a far greater scale than we would be able to in a traditional healthcare setting,” said Ryan Haley, senior director of ambulatory operations.

Scheduling information is set to be provided during the week of Jan. 11.

The Center estimates it can provide more than 3,000 vaccinations per day at The Schott.

On Wednesday, OSU East Hospital announced that 27 staff members tested positive for COVID-19, which is about 2% of East Hospital’s 1,200 employees. The Wexner Medical Center says it plans to provide vaccinations at that location beginning in February.